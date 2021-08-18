Woman found dead in central Edmonton on Saturday was homicide victim, police say

Edmonton police say the death of a 36-year-old woman in central Edmonton on Saturday was a homicide.

After 4 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a welfare check at a Boyle Street neighbourhood residence in the area of 93rd Street and 103rd Avenue. Police previously incorrectly identified the address further north near 111th Avenue.

Police say they found the body of Lyndsay Bruno on arrival.

An autopsy completed Tuesday by the Edmonton Medical Examiner found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death homicide, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the suspect believed to be responsible died in a confrontation with the RCMP near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

No charges will be laid as a result.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the fatal shooting of the suspect.