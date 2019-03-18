Woman being fingerprinted by Edmonton police suffers broken arm

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a 33-year-old woman suffered a broken arm while being fingerprinted by Edmonton police.

The incident happened March 12, ASIRT said in a news release Monday.

At 2:30 p.m. that day, the woman was escorted to the fingerprint room at the Edmonton Police Service's detainee management unit (DMU) to complete the identification process, ASIRT said.

"During the identification process, an incident occurred which required the woman to be restrained by DMU staff," the news release said. "The woman sustained an injury to her left arm."

Emergency medical services took the woman to hospital where it was determined she had suffered a fractured arm, ASIRT said.

Video footage has been obtained and is currently being reviewed, ASIRT said.

The ASIRT investigation will focus on the police use of force during the identification process. Edmonton police will maintain responsibility over the charges that brought the woman into custody.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.