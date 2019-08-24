Woman, 42, killed in two-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House
A woman has died after two vehicles collided Friday morning near Rocky Mountain House.
RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 11 near Sunchild Road at around 6:32 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.
Police believe a pickup truck heading eastbound on Highway 11 hit an oncoming semi-tractor.
The 42-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck was killed. She was the only person in the truck.
The driver of the semi-tractor had no injuries.
A collision analyst conducted a scene examination.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Rocky Mountain House is approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
