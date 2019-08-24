Woman, 42, killed in two-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

A woman has died after two vehicles collided Friday morning near Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 11 near Sunchild Road at around 6:32 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

Police believe a pickup truck heading eastbound on Highway 11 hit an oncoming semi-tractor.

The 42-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck was killed. She was the only person in the truck.

The driver of the semi-tractor had no injuries.

A collision analyst conducted a scene examination.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Rocky Mountain House is approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.