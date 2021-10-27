Woman dies in hospital one day after being struck by train in southeast Edmonton

A 34-year-old woman who was struck by a train in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning has died in hospital, police said Wednesday.

Police said the woman was attempting to run across the CN railway tracks at Maple Road near 8th Street in the Tamarack neighbourhood at about 7:25 a.m.

The woman, who was struck by the front of the northbound train, was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

She died Wednesday morning.