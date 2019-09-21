Woman dies in hospital after SUV hits moose near Lamont, Alta.

A 51-year-old woman died in an Edmonton hospital Friday, a day after her SUV struck a moose on Highway 15, say RCMP.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a moose on Highway 15 near Range Road 192, police said in a news release Friday.

The location is about four kilometres southeast of Lamont.

Police determined that a westbound car and an eastbound SUV both struck a moose that was in the middle of the highway.

The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV tried to take evasive action, but lost control and the vehicle ended up in the ditch.

She was transported to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition and died Friday.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

No charges will be laid, police said.