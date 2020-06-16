RCMP investigate death of woman following assault in a Sylvan Lake home

RCMP are investigating the death of 32-year-old woman in Sylvan Lake, Alta., on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call received at about 8 p.m. Sunday about an assault at the home in the town, located 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

The RCMP major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation. Neighbours living near the home were interviewed on Tuesday.

An autopsy will be done, RCMP said.