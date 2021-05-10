Woman dead, man injured in rural Alberta shooting

A woman is dead and a man severely injured after a shooting on a rural property in Redwater, Alta., Saturday.

Redwater RCMP responded with Morinville and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP to a firearms complaint at about 9:46 p.m., police said.

A woman was found dead and a severely injured man was taken to hospital.

The woman and man were known to each other, police said Sunday, adding that the incident is isolated, and there is no concern for safety to the public.

RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Redwater is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.