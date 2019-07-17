Woman dead in single-vehicle rollover near Goodfish Lake
A woman is dead following a vehicle rollover near Goodfish Lake, Alta.
St. Paul RCMP said the woman was alone in a truck when it rolled on the main road of the Goodfish Cree Nation on Monday, about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said they are continuing to investigate.