Two-vehicle collision in Grande Prairie leaves 1 woman dead

A woman is dead and a man is in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision outside Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 40, near Township Road Road 692 around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a pick-up truck travelling north collided with a southbound semi-truck, police said in a news release.

The lone occupant of the pick-up, a 42-year-old woman from Lethbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 32-year-old man from Grande Prairie, was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 40 was closed for several hours. Police said Saturday afternoon that emergency personnel were no longer on scene, but that the clean-up was continuing.

An RCMP collision analyst is working with local Mounties on the investigation.