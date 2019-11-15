Woman, 24, dead after driving wrong way on highway near High Prairie

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a head-on collision with a semi-truck near High Prairie.

High Prairie RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 750 in the area of Salt Prairie, Alta., at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The woman's car was going north into oncoming traffic before colliding with a semi-truck, police said in a news release Friday.

"Road conditions at the time of the collision were extremely poor due to ice," police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. A female passenger of the car was taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said, and no charges have been laid.

Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased, and said RCMP victim services have been engaged to support the family of the deceased.

Salt Prairie is located about 385 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.