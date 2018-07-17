Woman, 90, killed in pedestrian collision in west Edmonton

A 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in west Edmonton on Friday, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at a multi-unit residence near 183rd Street and Lessard Road.

Police were told that the woman was crossing from one sidewalk to another in front of the residence when she was struck by a reversing black 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 61-year-old woman.

Emergency medical responders were dispatched to the scene but the pedestrian died there, police said.

The major collision investigations section continues to investigate.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors, police said.

A police spokesperson said the delay in releasing information about the fatality occurred because the media relations office wasn't notified on Friday.