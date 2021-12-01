Woman, 77, dead after being struck by SUV on Jasper Avenue

A 77-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton Tuesday.

Edmonton Police Service said in a news release that it was reported that the woman was walking south in a marked crosswalk on the east side of 102nd Street and crossing Jasper Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Escape being driven by a 38-year-old male just before 5 p.m.

The woman was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where she later died.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not laid charges. Investigators do not believe excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam video to contact EPS.

Jasper Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Street is expected to remain closed until approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.