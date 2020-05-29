Skip to Main Content
Woman, 48, found dead in south Edmonton motel room was victim of homicide
The death of a 48-year-old woman whose body found Sunday evening in a south Edmonton motel room has been deemed a homicide by Edmonton police following an autopsy.

Police were at the Royal Lodge motel in south Edmonton on Monday after a body was found in one of the rooms. An autopsy has determined Lisa Arsenault, 48, was a victim of homicide. (Dave Bajer/CBC News)

A 48-year-old woman whose body found Sunday evening in a south Edmonton motel room was a victim of homicide, police said Friday.

Lisa Arsenault was found dead in a suite at the Royal Lodge Motel at 38th Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

Autopsy results to determine the cause of Arsenault's death are still pending, but the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release.

Officers had responded to an assault call around 8 p.m. Sunday when the body was discovered inside one of the motel's suites.

Officers were still on scene Monday morning. A large white sheet was hung in front of the entrance to a ground-floor room.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone with knowledge about the homicide or Arsenault's whereabouts prior to the evening of Sunday, May 24.

 

