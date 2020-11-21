Woman, 47, killed in two-vehicle collision near Leduc

A 47-year-old woman is dead and another woman is injured following a two-vehicle collision near Leduc, Alta. on Friday evening.

Leduc RCMP were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 490, southeast of Leduc at about 6:40 p.m.

Sgt. Shawn French said Saturday that a Pontiac Sunfire and Jeep Wrangler collided, but said the details about what happened, including the cause, remain under investigation by a collision analyst.

Both the woman who was killed and the woman who was injured were in the Pontiac. French said he did not have any information about the condition of the three people in the Jeep.

Fire crews and STARS air ambulance also responded to the scene Friday evening, where police closed down roads and asked the public to avoid the area. The roads have since reopened.