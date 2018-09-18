Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian, 23, dies after being hit by truck in northeast Edmonton

A 23-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a pickup truck at 66th Street and 137th Avenue in northeast Edmonton.

Woman was walking on sidewalk when she was hit by pickup leaving gas station

CBC News ·
Police officers check over a red Dodge Ram truck after a fatal pedestrian collision Tuesday in northeast Edmonton. (CBC)

A 23-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk died Tuesday after she was hit by a pickup truck at 66th Street and 137th Avenue in northeast Edmonton.

Police were called to the area around 8:45 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman who had been struck by a Dodge Ram pickup.

The woman was treated by EMS but died of her injuries on scene, police said in a news release.

A woman's purse lies on the road after Tuesday's fatal pedestrian collision. (CBC)

Investigators said the driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, was leaving a gas station on the west side of the 66th Street  and 137th Avenue intersection.

The driver was trying to turn south onto 66th Street when he hit the woman, who was walking north on the sidewalk.

Police said they believe the driver hit the woman while he was looking north and trying to merge into southbound traffic.

Charges are pending against the driver, police said.

The major collision investigation section continues to investigate. Speed and impairment are not considered factors.

Police investigate a pedestrian fatality Tuesday morning near 66th Street and 137th Avenue. (CBC) 

