Wolverines spotted in Alberta still face threats to their survival, researcher says

In Rainbow Lake, a town about 650 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, residents have reported rare sightings of a wolverine roaming around the community over the past month.

Sightings in northern Alberta come after two wildlife photographers snapped images of a wolverine within Calgary city limits in April. A month later, a wolverine with its shaggy, bicoloured coat was caught on camera wandering around an Airdrie neighbourhood, just north of Calgary.

Wolverines can be elusive, and they're listed as "data deficient" in Alberta. The province's most recent population estimate — now 20 years old — was fewer than 1,000 breeding animals.

But Alberta isn't the only place where the animals have turned up unexpectedly in recent months.

A wolverine was spotted in California in June, marking just the second sighting in the state in more than 100 years, according to local wildlife officials. And sightings confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife placed wolverines in parts of that state where the species hadn't been recorded in several decades.

Calgary's Gordon Cooke photographed a wolverine perched on a log in the southern part of the city on April 15, 2023. (Gordon Cooke)

Doris Hausleitner is a wildlife biologist and an instructor at Selkirk College in Castlegar, B.C. She said this year's high-profile sightings are partly thanks to changing human behaviour, but frequent sightings don't mean the wolverine population is healthy.

She works on a project called Wolverine Watch, which tracks wolverine sightings as part of studying their behaviour and populations.

"People are carrying phones, and they're better at documenting wolverines in urban settings," said Hausleitner.

"Actually, wolverine populations in [B.C. and Alberta] are declining."

She said wolverines are also threatened by habitat loss and declining snow cover.

A recent study found wolverine populations across national parks in the Canadian Rockies dropped by about 39 per cent between 2011 and 2020. Researchers cited animal trapping outside the parks as a contributing factor.

Another study released in 2019 suggests that wolverine trapping in B.C. and Alberta is "not sustainable."

Data from the Alberta government indicates 46 wolverine pelts were harvested in the 2021-2022 trapping season.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Alberta's Ministry of Forestry and Parks pointed to "very restrictive harvest limits" in place to protect wolverines. Only one wolverine can be harvested per Registered Fur Management Area, which is a parcel of public land defined to monitor hunting and trapping.

According to the province, this limit has been in place for 25 years, and they're "committed to monitoring all species to ensure their sustainability, and will only make changes if and when appropriate."

This year's intense wildfire season could also be a factor in driving animals like wolverines to urban areas where they wouldn't normally be seen, the ministry spokesperson said.

Hausleitner said many of the wolverines spotted in urban areas are juveniles searching for new home ranges, and they don't pose much risk to humans.

"They have this terrible reputation for being so fearsome, but there are no reports of wolverines attacking humans," she said.

For those who encounter a wolverine, Hausleitner recommends calling local conservation officers, constraining dogs or other pets, and appreciating the moment from a safe distance, as sightings often come once in a lifetime.

"If you see a wolverine, you should just be filled with awe and wonder that this animal exists," she said.

"Think of yourself as a really lucky human."