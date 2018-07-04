Wobbly rescue kittens with rare brain disorder seek new homes

A trio of wobbly Edmonton rescue kittens are ready to start their new lives, preferably in homes with a little extra padding.

Twist, Flip and Flop stumble and stagger like they've been at sea too long.

The Alberta littermates have cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition in which the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls fine motor skills and coordination, is underdeveloped at birth.

Cats with CH are sometimes affectionately described as wobbly cats.

While Flop has been adopted, his unstable siblings are still waiting to find new homes.

They don't seem to realize they are any different from other cats, said Tessa Lee, president and founder of Whitecourt Homeless Animal Rescue Foundation.

What they lack in coordination, they make up for in personality, she said.

"It's unfortunate, but they don't know any different," Lee said. "This is how they grew up. This is their normal. And they're comical to watch."

Unstable start

The wobbly kittens have beaten the odds, Lee said.

CH is most commonly caused by the kitten's mother contracting the Panleukopenia virus while pregnant.

Most kittens with CH don't make it full term and often struggle to survive the first days of their lives, Lee said.

The kittens were born about 15 weeks ago after their mother was rescued from a hoarding situation, she said.

They started somersaulting over each other. - Tessa Lee

They appeared perfectly healthy at birth but once they started crawling, rescue staff realized there something was wrong.

There is no cure or treatment for the condition, Lee said. But the kittens aren't suffering. They're simply uncoordinated.

"As they started to get a little bit mobile at the two-and-a-half, three-week mark, they started somersaulting over each other, having a very difficult time holding themselves up and crawling in and out of the litter box.

"We knew it was something neurological."

The severity of the condition can vary widely, even among littermates.

While Flip, a grey tabby, has minor CH, his brother Flop, an orange and white tabby, and sister Twist, a calico, both have severe cases.

"Flop, because he was so severe, he kept bumping in nose into the carpet and flipping himself over. It starts very young," Lee said.

"If we didn't have a very dedicated foster home ... I think he probably would have perished."

Searching for soft landing

CH is non-progressive and — after a rough start — the cats are expected to live long healthy lives.

Anyone interested in having the kittens teeter into their lives should be aware they will require added care and attention.

There are better suited to a home without dogs and small children, Lee said, and since they are prone to stumbling, homes with carpeted surfaces may be preferred.

But be warned, adoptive parents should be willing to sacrifice the finer fabrics in their homes.

"They don't ever really learn how to jump properly so they use their claws to just climb. They end up clawing your furniture to get onto the couch or into your bed."