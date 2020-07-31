Witnesses sought in west Edmonton hit-and-run

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck in west Edmonton early Friday morning.

A 39-year-old man was hit near 157th Street and 99th Avenue just after 4:15 a.m., according to a police news release. The truck reportedly fled the scene, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the truck took off westbound from the scene along 99th Avenue. They are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them.

Investigators are also hoping homeowners or drivers who may have captured video footage of the truck will contact them.

No description of the truck was given.