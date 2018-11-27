Witnesses say Edmonton teacher carried children with behavioural problems out of class

An Edmonton elementary school teacher is facing six charges of unprofessional conduct for allegedly yelling at young students and inappropriately picking them up and carrying them out of the classroom.

Teacher David Stawn has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid by the Alberta Teachers' Association. The charges also allege he treated colleagues unprofessionally.

"I was scared the whole time in the classroom," said his former educational assistant, Saffana Erfan, at the virtual hearing Tuesday. "He was very loud. Sometimes, when he was angry, he used to yell and scream at the kids, and that made me very scared and terrified."

Two educational assistants and two teachers at Roberta MacAdams School in south Edmonton testified on Tuesday that Stawn picked up students with behavioural problems by their wrists, under their armpits or around their waists to carry them out of the classroom.

The alleged incidents happened between 2016 and 2018, when the new elementary school had just opened.

The school's principal, Karen Keats Whelan, testified she did not see the problem during the school's first year, but that the fallout has left her and other staff traumatized.

A publication ban prevents the identification of any student witnesses, their parents, or their gender identities.

A student also testified that Stawn yelled in their face when they were in Grade 1 gym class and did not immediately stop riding a scooter when Stawn asked.

The student, who is now in Grade 5, said they could often hear Stawn shouting at his students from the next classroom.

Erfan, who worked in Stawn's Grade 1 classroom during the 2016-17 school year, said the teacher often clashed with a student who had behavioural challenges. Stawn would frequently pick the child up under the armpits or around the waist and carry the child to a quiet room.

"Things like that made me scared," Erfan said. "It wasn't comfortable, not comfortable at all."

Erfan said she was too afraid to report the behaviour.

Current provincial standards on school seclusion and physical restraint say these should only be used as a last resort when someone is in immediate danger.

Another educational assistant who sometimes filled in for Erfan said she saw Stawn carry a child out of class by holding onto the child's wrists so only their toes could touch the ground.

EA Katrina Pickett also said she witnessed Stawn scream at the child who didn't stop their scooter in gym class.

New standards on restraint came in 2019

Kindergarten teacher Donna Brown was working in the staff room one day when she said Stawn bustled in, carrying a student by the wrists over their head to take them to the office.

On a different day, Brown said Stawn shouted at the school's music teacher when there was a conflict over booking a classroom.

"I felt scared," Brown said. "He was yelling at a colleague. I mean he wasn't yelling at me, but I felt nervous for her."

She testified that her kindergarten students were nervous about passing by Stawn's classroom because they could sometimes hear him shouting.

The use of seclusion and restraint in schools became a hot topic in 2018 when Sherwood Park parents claimed school employees locked their son with autism into a barren room for 45 minutes.

Advocates were concerned that isolating children or restraining students was happening more often than was necessary, traumatizing students, and being used inconsistently between schools and divisions.

In October 2019, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange introduced new, mandatory provincial standards for the use of seclusion and restraint.

Alberta schools are also now legally obligated to document whenever staff restrain students.

Tuesday was the third of five days in which a disciplinary committee is scheduled to hear Stawn's case.