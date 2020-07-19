Witness describes 'scary' bus crash in Jasper National Park that killed 3, injured 24

A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a fatal bus crash in Jasper National Park says it was "really scary" to see the large vehicle overturned.

Three people died and 24 others were injured — many of them critically — after a glacier sightseeing bus rolled over near the Columbia Icefield in the Alberta park on Saturday afternoon.

Lauren Johnston of Calgary was with her husband waiting in line for the 2:30 p.m. tour bus to arrive when staff suddenly informed the waiting guests that the tours were cancelled for the rest of the day.

In an interview with CBC News Network Sunday, Johnston said they noticed a large plume of dust rising in the distance. When they first saw emergency vehicles arriving on the scene, she assumed someone had been injured.

Eventually, Johnston said, she decided to take out her long-lens camera to see what was happening, and that's when she saw the overturned bus in the distance.

"I was shocked. I was using my camera to actually zoom in on it, so I remember just 'oh my goodness' when I realized it was upside down," she said. "It was crazy."

Johnston said she and her husband had been offered tickets for the earlier time slot when the bus crashed and that it's "frightening" to think about what could have happened.

"We were fortunate," she said. "I wish the best for the folks who are trying to recover right now."

She said as they tried to leave the area, an air ambulance and a number of ground ambulances were on the scene.

A witness shared this photo of a bus crash in the Columbia Icefield area of Jasper National Park in Alberta on Saturday. (Submitted by Lauren Johnston)

In a news release issued Sunday, the RCMP in Alberta said no new deaths had been reported to police. Local police, collision reconstructionists, Occupational Health and Safety, and Alberta Commercial Vehicle enforcement are continuing to investigate. Police said efforts are being made to remove the bus from the site so it can be examined further.

Photos and video show the red-and-white bus flipped onto its roof on a rocky slope near the Athabasca Glacier, which is one of the toes of the Columbia Icefield about 100 kilometres south of Jasper.

Multiple first responders were on the scene of a serious bus crash in the Columbia Icefield area of Jasper National Park in Alberta on Saturday. (CBC News)

Pursuit, the company that owns the bus, reopened its icefield tours about a month ago with 50 per cent capacity after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When full, Pursuit said, the buses can transport up to 56 passengers, both seated and standing. Of the 27 passengers on the bus when it flipped, police said three adults had died. Alberta Health Services said 14 people were in critical, life-threatening condition, four were in serious but stable condition and six were in stable condition.