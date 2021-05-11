With experience and rapid testing, tree planters better prepared for 2nd COVID season

Thanks to last year's experience with COVID-19, tree planters in northern Alberta are better prepared for their season this year, especially with the option of rapid antigen testing available.

The season is set to begin mid-May.

The rapid tests are inexpensive and simple to administer. Results can be produced in as little as 15 minutes.

Chris Harris, owner of Shakti Reforestation, a tree planting company based in Edmonton, said he was happy to have the tests at the company's disposal for the upcoming season.

"We also have a nursing student … She's going to be doing the testing for us so that's a big thing. That's really helpful," he said.

"We're better prepared. We know the regulations and we know the routine now."

Struggles of last year

Brett Henkel, owner of Little Smokey Forestry Services based in Dimsdale, Alta., said the company had to make changes last year, like offering pre-packaged meals to workers instead of having a buffet, staggering shifts for eating, a virtual orientation and having workers carry hand sanitizer at all times.

But the biggest change was the absence of visits to nearby towns or cities.

"The workforce made a commitment to staying in the camp for the duration of the season," Henkel said.

Previously, planters would work four days and then get a day off where they would be driven into town to do laundry and buy supplies.

That also gave the planters an opportunity to get out of their isolated environment in the bush and mingle in a community. Some would eat at restaurants; others would shop at the local malls or visit the recreation centres.

The pandemic took that away.

"The isolation thing was difficult for sure, especially for people that have been tree planting for a while," said Jason Poucher, a contract supervisor at Little Smokey.

"It was hard to adjust to, 'Oh I'm not allowed to leave my camp. I'm not allowed to do what I want on a day off' kind of thing. Keeping that in mind all season was kind of difficult."

Henkel said the company tried to have everything at the planters' disposal by introducing laundry machines and having management do supply runs.

"We actually purchased a high-grade commercial coffee system so that our workers in the morning on their day off could get a really nice coffee where they could no longer go to Starbucks on their own time," he said.

"We figured let's bring that experience to them as best as possible."