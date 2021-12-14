Winter storm wallops Edmonton, much of central Alberta

A winter parking ban will go into effect in Edmonton Tuesday evening after the city and much of central Alberta was walloped with heavy snow overnight.

Heavy snow continued to fall across central Alberta throughout the morning — leaving roads slick and snow-covered — while extremely frigid temperatures hit communities in northern Alberta.

A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada Tuesday for Edmonton and communities across central Alberta.

Some northern Alberta communities like Fort McMurray and Athabasca were also included in the snowfall warning, as was the Crowsnest Pass area in southern Alberta.

As of 2 p.m. most of the snowfall warnings had been called off but the following communities remained under active snowfall warnings:

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche.

Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Heavy snow continued throughout morning and total amounts between 10 and 20 centimetres were expected before the storm tapers off throughout the day, Environment Canada said.

"Snowfall amounts around the capital region will be closer to 10 cm, however areas closer to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border could see accumulations ranging between 15-20 cm by Tuesday evening," the warning states.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced and highways, roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate in accumulating snow, said Environment Canada.

Edmonton parking ban

A Phase 1 citywide parking ban in Edmonton will go into effect at 7 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect for up to 48 hours before city crews move onto residential streets, the city said in a news release.

A Phase 2 parking ban in residential areas will go into effect following the Phase 1 parking ban, the city said.

The Phase 1 ban allows the city to clear major roads, streets in the city's 13 core business areas and bus routes — effectively any road bearing the seasonal no-parking signs.

A Phase 2 parking ban means people aren't allowed to park their vehicles on residential roads, industrial area roads or in residential alleyways until the roads have been cleared.

Phase 1 is anticipated to last up to 48 hours. Following that, residents will be given at minimum eight hours notice before the Phase 2 residential parking ban begins, the city said in a news release.

Extreme windchill

A series of extreme cold warnings also remain in effect in northern Alberta.

In communities including Fort Vermilion, High Level and Peace River, Environment Canada is forecasting extremely cold wind chill values.

Temperatures have plunged to around –35 C in some areas but the air will feel as cold as –40, Environment Canada said.

These extremely cold wind chill values are expected again on Wednesday night, the agency said.

People are advised to dress warmly and watch for signs of frostbite.