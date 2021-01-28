Winter road conditions cited as factors in two fatal crashes on Alberta highways

Winter road conditions were factors in two fatal collisions on Alberta highways on Wednesday.

One man is dead and another injured after a westbound truck on Highway 28 collided with an eastbound truck at about 11:30 a.m., sending both vehicles into the ditch, Morinville RCMP said in a news release.

The incident happened east of Bon Accord, 37 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was killed, while the second driver was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, RCMP said.

Meanwhile, icy conditions are cited as a likely factor in a rollover on the QEII Highway near Ponoka, Alta., that left one woman dead.

RCMP said the single-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Highway 2A access overpass, 15 kilometres southwest of Ponoka.

The woman was driving an SUV on the QEII southbound when she lost control, police said in a news release Thursday.

The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues but indications are that icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor, police said.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.