'They think I'm nuts': Winter paddleboarding not for the faint of heart 

Even when most of the North Saskatchewan River freezes over with ice, Adam Cole doesn't put his stand-up paddle board into storage.

With the temperature plunging below freezing, Cole takes to the water, gliding over one of the few stretches of river running through Edmonton that remains open through winter.

"Due to the water that comes out of the treatment plant, between the Sunridge ski hill and Gold Bar Park, there is a section that doesn't freeze so I can paddle all year round," Cole said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"In the wintertime, the scenery is really good and the water is clear and it's just fresh air.

"You're getting outside as opposed to running on a treadmill or being in the gym. You just get that outdoor experience and nothing really beats that."

Originally from Australia, Cole moved to Edmonton with his wife three years ago and has been paddling during the cold Alberta winters ever since.

He has raced all over the world, from the British Virgin Islands to the coast of B.C., and continues to compete regularly in the summer. His winter regimen keeps him limber for the warmer months.

'All about the extremities'

Cole discovered the sport in decidedly more balmy waters.

"I am from a warmer climate. But that being said, I've done all of my paddleboarding mostly in Canada. I learned how to do it in Australia but only while I was home on holiday.

"I've definitely done more cold weather paddling than warm weather paddling."

Cole wears thermal clothing, a dry suit and waterproof ski gloves. Wool socks, covered with Gor-tex socks and surfing booties, keep his feet dry and relatively warm.

"On a day where it's -20 C, any water that gets on the paddleboard will turn to ice immediately," he said.

"I will try to pick days that are -10 C at the coldest. I do try to get out once a week if I can."

"It's all about the extremities, the feet and the hands. If I can keep my feet and my hands warm, then I'm fine."

People who see him on the river in winter aren't quite sure what to make of it.

"They think I'm nuts."

While safety is especially important in freezing cold water, Cole would like to see more Edmontonians enjoying the river year round.

The beauty of the valley, whether frozen or thawed, is underappreciated, he said.

"You've just got that unique and beautiful scenery along the water," Cole said. "When you're out on the water, there are places where you wouldn't imagine that you were in city limits.

"Even in the summer during the warmer months, I don't see people using the river. And to me, it's one of my favourite places to paddle."

