Edmonton police warn of 'especially slippery' commute

Friday morning rush hour in Edmonton is expected to be dicey as freezing rain and a dusting of snow covers roads and highways across Alberta in black ice.

As of 8 a.m, minor fender benders — and vehicles which had slid into the ditch — were causing bottlenecks and traffic jams across the city.

Edmonton police are urging drivers to have patience during the morning commute.

Edmonton police staff. Sgt. Barry Maron with the west division police detachment said drivers should give themselves extra time to safely reach their destination.

The roads are "awful" this morning, Maron said, and city intersections are especially slippery.

"We haven't had any serious-injury [crashes] come in yet, thank goodness, but the day is early yet," Maron told CBC News around 7:30 a.m.

"As the snow continues to fall, we can expect the roads are going to get slippery," he said.

Drivers can get a little rusty after a season of summer driving and the road conditions will be no help.

"The ground isn't frozen yet so we're getting some warmth up from the ground which melts that first little layer and then puts ice on top of that," Maron said.

Snowfall through central and NW Alberta had led to slippery road conditions. Snowplows are active throughout the province. Drive to the road conditions, and allow road crews room to work. (7:32am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://t.co/lu5qZpnAoX">pic.twitter.com/lu5qZpnAoX</a> —@511Alberta "They're especially slippery this morning."

Alberta highways were also slick. Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for much of central Alberta, including Red Deer, Ponoka, Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg.

In a tweet, the Millet Fire Department said crews were responding to a jackknifed semi on the QEII near township road 484 and pleaded with drivers to slow down for emergency vehicles.

Incident 18-135: on scene of a jackknifes seminin the area of TWN 484 on the QEII highway. Traffic is barely slowing as it passes our emergency crews despite the icy conditions AND Flashing lights. —@milletfire

RCMP were also responding to a multi-vehicle collision eastbound on Highway 16 at Highway 830, east of Ardrossan. Drivers in that area have been warned to expect delays.

Environment Canada expects the freezing rain to develop early Friday morning in the Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer areas and move eastward through the day. The freezing rain should end by this afternoon.

The advisory warned that surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," reads the advisory.

"Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Well, that was a terrifying drive to work. Those roads are a liiiiiiiiittle bit icy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@Tyson_Lenz

The Henday is already at a crawl, if you can call in sick today, maybe do that instead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@skygirlfitness