Winter coat drive brings warmth to hundreds of Edmonton students

As the winter chill sets in across Edmonton, hundreds of local students are feeling the warmth from a generous donation.

Catholic benefit society Knights of Columbus held the Coats for Kids drive on Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School, offering roughly 300 winter coats to students in need from three local Catholic schools.

Zelda Hikopua's two sons are experiencing their first winter in Edmonton. They arrived from Namibia, an arid nation in southwest Africa, at the end of the summer. They had light jackets, but nothing sturdy enough to withstand a Canadian winter.

"It was very hard for me to get coats for them," said Hikopua, holding her young daughter against her shoulder.

"This program helped me very much because it saved me money and I can go buy a coat for the little one now."

Zelda Hikopua's two sons got new coats on Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The initiative is organized by the Alberta and Northwest Territories State Council of the Knights of Columbus. Ron Schuster, the state deputy, said the group donated roughly 5,000 coats to Albertans and more than 100,000 across Canada last year.

"What we can do for children and see the smile on their face — and the moms and dads that know their children are going to be warm going to school — that's important," he said.

The coats were stacked by size along the gymnasium wall, with a line of eager kids behind each pile.

Kyle Porter, principal of St. Teresa of Calcutta, said the program helps ensure students' basic needs are met so they can focus on learning. The school's social worker helped identify families that would benefit from the donation, Porter said.

Students from St. Francis of Assisi and Ben Calf Robe - St. Clare schools also received coats.

"It does a wonderful job to help our families, not just financially, but again, to get a warm coat on a kid's back in winter time," Porter said.

Timothy Maradang called his new winter jacket "warm and comfy." (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Arnell Maradang watched as his son tries on a crisp yellow jacket. He said he remembers the shock of his first winter in Edmonton a decade ago.

"You always remember your first winter. It's nice on TV, but it's really cold," Maradang said.

"Having a winter coat is really essential here in Alberta. It's nice that the community is having a drive like this to reach more people, because a winter coat is not cheap."