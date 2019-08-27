Federal government announces $18.1M for Winspear expansion

The planned expansion of the Francis Winspear Centre for Music got a significant boost Tuesday when the federal government announced it will contribute $18.1 million to the project in downtown Edmonton.

The total cost of the project is $54 million, which includes funding from all three levels of government as well as about $15 million that the Winspear will generate through silent fundraising efforts. .

"This critical infrastructure will allow an Edmonton and Canadian icon to expand its programming, to reach even more youth, and to embrace the space where arts and the digital world meet," said Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault in a news release.

The provincial government had previously announced it would be contributing $13 million to the project.

The downtown music venue, which opened in 1997, is home to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and provides space for community events and programs.

The expansion will include a smaller venue to seat 550 people. Instead of fixed seating, it will have an hydraulic lift system allowing for the configuration to change from a flat floor to raked — or bleacher-style — seating. It could also be used for concerts and events such as banquets.

The renovation will also include some smaller multi-purpose rooms to be used as classroom space for school programs.

The project will expand the Winspear into an adjacent parking lot facing 97th Street. While 90 surface parking spaces will be lost as a result, the project includes additional underground parking spaces for about 140 vehicles.

A grand opening for the expansion is expected in 2022, the same year that the Winspear will celebrate its 25th anniversary.