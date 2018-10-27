Check your tickets: Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

This should be a weekend to remember for a very lucky person — or persons — in Edmonton.

That's where the lone winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold, according to the prize breakdown.

The winning numbers are 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and bonus number 45.

The draw also offered 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each — and 27 of them were won.

Those prizes will be shared among 36 winning ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.