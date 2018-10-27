Skip to Main Content
Check your tickets: Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

This should be a weekend to remember for a very lucky person — or persons — in Edmonton. That's where the lone winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold, according to the prize breakdown.

The winning numbers are 2,3,4,8,9,20,30 and bonus number 45

Someone, or some people, in Edmonton are $60 million richer this weekend. (CBC News)

The draw also offered 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each — and 27 of them were won.

Those prizes will be shared among 36 winning ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.

