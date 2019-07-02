Inmate's death at Edmonton Remand Centre declared homicide

The death of a male inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre Saturday has been declared a homicide following an autopsy.

Police were called to the centre in north Edmonton around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Bruce Windsor, 57, was found dead at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Saturday. (Edmonton Police Service)

Officers found 57-year-old Bruce Donald Windsor unresponsive. Windsor was declared dead by paramedics on scene.

Homicide investigators believe there was a fight between Windsor and another inmate.

Police are not releasing the cause of death.

Windsor was a known sex offender.

In February 2013, Windsor had completed a two-year sentence for possessing child pornography, publishing child pornography and breach of probation.

Within a week of his release, he was arrested and charged with possessing and producing child pornography and breaching his probation order by visiting areas where children are present.

Police have identified a suspect in the homicide, but no charges have been laid.