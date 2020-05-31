Wind warnings issued for central, eastern Alberta
Winds gusts could exceed 100 km/h
Wind gusts possibly exceeding 100 kilometres per hour may soon rock central and eastern Alberta.
Environment Canada issued wind warnings for much of central and easternf Alberta on Sunday morning. Areas under the warning included the Edmonton area and parts of Sturgeon, Leduc, Strathcona, Red Deer and Camrose counties.
The strong west to northwest winds were expected to develop Sunday evening and weaken by Monday morning.
Damage to buildings may occur, according to the warning. High winds may also move loose objects or break tree branches.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," it reads.
A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect southwest of Edmonton for parts of Leduc, Wetaskiwin, Ponoka and Brazeau counties as well as further south for Mountain View and Rocky View counties.
Conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could include strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.