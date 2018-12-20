Wind warning issued for Edmonton area for Friday morning commute

The Edmonton region can expect strong winds with gusts up to 90 km/h lasting through the day Friday, according to a wind warning issued by Environment Canada Thursday.

A cold front will move through the Edmonton metro region during the Friday morning commute, the warning says.

"This cold front will bring a brief period of snow Friday morning, as well as strong winds.

"The strong winds combined with falling snow will create poor visibilities on area roadways through the morning hours."

The winds will last until the afternoon in the Edmonton area, moving off in the evening to areas closer to the Saskatchewan border.

The warning urges motorists to be prepared for changing road conditions due to high winds.