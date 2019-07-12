Wildfires burning in Maui create havoc for Edmonton traveller on a tropical vacation

When Jolene Ali set out on to cap off her one-week vacation in Maui with a bit of shopping in town on her final day, she didn't expect to come across scenes more reminiscent of the Alberta wildfires she'd left behind.

"It was a complete inferno. Both sides of the road were completely engulfed in flames," the Edmonton woman told CBC News from her hotel in Maui.

Whipped by strong Pacific winds, the Hawaiian island has been battling brush fires this week. The 4,000-hectare fire, which was still mainly out of control on Friday, has forced thousands of area residents to evacuate their homes, damaged the electrical grid and left intermittent closures of roads leading to the island's only major airport, officials and local media said.

Jolene Ali from Edmonton waited at the Maui Target store for hours until roads eventually reopened. (Submitted by Jolene Ali) Images posted on social media by the U.S. National Weather Service shows a blanket of smoke associated with the fires in Maui's central valley Thursday, covering most of the island.

Ali, along with her four-year-old son and some friends, became stranded in the city of Kahului on Thursday and were unable to return to their hotel on the southern part of the island. They still needed to gather their luggage before heading back to the airport for their flight home to Edmonton that night.

Waiting out the fire

Because of road closures, Ali missed her flight and had to wait it out while the fires burned.

"We'd just get an emergency alert after emergency alert and we didn't even really know where we are. So it was a little bit scary for a while there," Ali said.

Not normal

"It's kind of like a grassy area where there's old sugar cane plantations that were completely on fire. We just thought, 'Well, maybe this is normal here' but apparently it's not."

Ali was directed to wait in a nearby high school that doubled as an emergency shelter. The airport area hotels were already filled to capacity.

Instead of heading to the shelter, Ali went to a Target store where she says the parking lot was jammed with stranded travellers and residents with nowhere else to go.

"We just waited at the Target until about 10:30 (p.m.)," she said. "We had to buy stuff anyway, like toothbrushes and phone chargers, so it was convenient and they were really nice about it."

She spent several hours at Target until the fires died down and roads finally reopened. They were able to return back to their hotel at that point.

Known for consistently good weather, residents and tourists alike were sidelined while brush fires burned through the central part of Maui. (Supplied by Jolene Ali)

Ali has no complaints or regrets about escaping what had been mediocre summer weather in Edmonton. Until the fire came up, Ali says the weather in Maui was "perfect." But she knows this vacation will be one she won't soon forget.

"It's nice and warm now but it's smoky, kind of," Ali said, adding it reminds her of the way forest fire smoke wafts into Edmonton and turns the sky a hazy grey.

Ali and her group are scheduled to fly back to Edmonton on the weekend.