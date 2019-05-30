Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued the statement for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Thursday morning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
"Smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in some areas," reads the statement from Environment Canada.
Edmonton's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was at 7 or "high risk" as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Evacuation ordered for Wabasca, Alta. and Bigstone Cree Nation #166 due to wildfire
- Red flag warning issued on wildfire burning near High Level
The statement said "people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."
Environment Canada recommends that people who have trouble breathing stay inside, somewhere cool and ventilated.
Smoke is expected to move back toward the north by Friday morning.
For more information, visit Environment Canada's website.
