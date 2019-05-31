Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Alberta envelops province

While smokey conditions subsided somewhat in Edmonton Friday morning, a thick haze from wildfires burning in northern Alberta continued to blanket almost every region of the province.

According to an advisory issued by Environment Canada around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a special air quality statement remains in effect for parts of northern, central and southern Alberta.

Environment Canada is warning of poor quality and reduced visibility.

For central and southern regions of the province, the thickest smoke is expected to move northwestwards later Friday morning, Environment Canada said.

However, the hazy conditions are expected to linger throughout the weekend.

As of 7 a.m., Calgary, Airdrie, Grande Prairie and Red Deer were getting the worst of it with an Air Quality Health Index rating of 10+, which is categorized as high risk.

Edmonton experienced similar conditions on Thursday. The blanket of smoke cast a dystopian orange glow over the entire city and forced several organizations to cancel outdoor events.

As of 6 a.m., the Air Quality Health Index for the Edmonton region was listed at 3 (low risk) and pollution levels are expected to remain moderate for the rest of the day.

Environment Canada recommends that people who have trouble breathing stay inside, somewhere cool and ventilated.

The statement said people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are considered especially at risk.

The latest smoke forecast from firesmoke.ca shows that the plume of smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta will reach as far as Nova Scotia, Illinois and the Arctic Circle.