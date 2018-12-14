Wildfire in Yellowhead County puts residents on alert

An out-of-control wildfire near Cadomin, Alta. in Yellowhead County has prompted an emergency alert for residents.

Residents near Robb and Mercoal are being told to prepare for possible evacuation. Robb is approximately 63 kilometres southeast of Edson.

Melissa Story, an information officer for Alberta Agriculture and Foresty, said the fire is at least 100 hectares in size and there are no evacuations at this time. Story said because of heavy smoke and wind it's hard to pinpoint the size of the fire.

"We are experiencing winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour, which is making it very difficult to assess the situation properly," said Story.

Alberta Wildfire is expected to provide an update Saturday morning.