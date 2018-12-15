Evacuation alerts lifted for Alberta communities as wildfire threat abates

An evacuation notice has been lifted for people living in two small Alberta communities after diminished winds and precipitation gave firefighters the advantage in dealing with December wildfire burning near Cadomin, Alta., in Yellowhead County.

Crews are still working on Saturday morning to contain the fire, which is at least 100 hectares in size and located between the communities of Cadomin and Mercoal. It had been classed as out-of-control following its discovery at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday but was being held as of mid-morning Saturday.

The area is about 75 km southwest of Edson.

"Heavy winds blew trees down onto the roads making it nearly impossible to access the fire," according to a news release issued Saturday morning by Alberta wildfire. "The fire was burning in an open area and into the nearby trees."

Improved conditions, including low winds and some precipitation, have made it easier for firefighters to access the areas, said the release.

A very small second fire, about 18 km southwest of Marlboro, has also been confirmed. The fire, estimated at 0.05 hectares — about 500 square-metres — was discovered at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It is classed as being held.

The area, like much of north-central Alberta, has been experiencing high winds since late Friday. Gusts were reaching 110 km/h in the area where the fires were burning, CBC News was told Friday.

By 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews on Saturday finished clearing the fallen trees that were blocking roads in the area.

The evacuation alert for residents in Mercoal and the nearby hamlet of Robb, which has a population of about 170, was also lifted.

In an early Saturday morning update, Environment Canada said the Edson area would be continuing to experience high winds, with gusts up to 90 km/h this morning. The winds are expected to die down this afternoon as the low pressure system moves eastward.

The wind warnings were affecting five regions east, north and west of Edmonton.