Wildfire prompts evacuation order for part of Yellowhead County

An evacuation order has been issued for some residents in Yellowhead County due to the threat of wildfire.

The order is for residents living south of Township Road 560 on the East Bank Road and west to the McLeod River.

There is an out-of-control wildfire in the region, which has grown to 19,567 hectares.

Residents south of Township Road 560 who are west of the McLeod River are being told to prepare to leave within a 30-minute notice from authorities.

Yellowhead County saw fires that prompted mass evacuations last month.

Anyone in the area is advised to leave the area immediately. Residents can call 1-833-334-4630 for assistance. An evacuee reception centre is at the Peers Multiplex in the hamlet of Peers.

There are 76 active wildfires in the province, at least 22 of which are considered out of control. Alberta currently has about 2,800 personnel working on wildfires including support from across Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.