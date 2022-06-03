Wildfire near Rocky Mountain House sparks evacuations

A wildfire has forced evacuations in an area near Crimson Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.

The fire is considered out of control, Alberta Wildfire said in a tweet.

More than 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters are working on the fire that is about three hectares in size, west of the North Saskatchewan River.

RCMP said in a release Friday afternoon that Buster Creek Road and Highway 756 are closed at Crimson Lake campground due to a grass fire. Township Road 402A is also closed.

Alberta Wildfire has started an evacuation north of the Ferrier gas plant on Buster Creek Road. According to an emergency alert issued Friday, it's recommended that evacuees check-in at the Rocky Regional Recreation Centre. 5332 50 Street, Rocky Mountain House.

We are responding to a wildfire approximately 16km north of Rocky Mountain House. RWF-034 is currently classified as out of control at 3 ha in size. Over 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters are working on this fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/sfVbfir1Mh">pic.twitter.com/sfVbfir1Mh</a> —@AlbertaWildfire