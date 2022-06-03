Wildfire near Rocky Mountain House sparks evacuations
Air tankers, 3 helicopters and more than 20 firefighters working on the fire
A wildfire has forced evacuations in an area near Crimson Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
The fire is considered out of control, Alberta Wildfire said in a tweet.
More than 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters are working on the fire that is about three hectares in size, west of the North Saskatchewan River.
RCMP said in a release Friday afternoon that Buster Creek Road and Highway 756 are closed at Crimson Lake campground due to a grass fire. Township Road 402A is also closed.
Alberta Wildfire has started an evacuation north of the Ferrier gas plant on Buster Creek Road. According to an emergency alert issued Friday, it's recommended that evacuees check-in at the Rocky Regional Recreation Centre. 5332 50 Street, Rocky Mountain House.
We are responding to a wildfire approximately 16km north of Rocky Mountain House. RWF-034 is currently classified as out of control at 3 ha in size. Over 20 firefighters, air tankers and three helicopters are working on this fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/sfVbfir1Mh">pic.twitter.com/sfVbfir1Mh</a>—@AlbertaWildfire
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?