Alberta woman faces 32 arson charges after wildfire investigation

RCMP have charged a woman with 32 counts of arson after investigating a string of suspicious northeast Alberta wildfires.

The charges facing the 54-year-old woman from Glendon, Alta., are connected to numerous wildfires in the Bonnyville and Lac La Biche areas in April and May, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

On April 24, fire and forestry authorities responded to multiple wildfires in the forest protection area northwest of Bonnyville and east of Lac La Biche. The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit determined the cause of the fire was arson and identified a suspect.

Then, on May 27, authorities were called to seven wildfires northwest of Bonnyville. RCMP say officers then found and arrested the 54-year-old woman. At the time of her arrest, four wildfires were burning nearby and a total of 19 fires had been started over the course of a few hours, RCMP said

The accused is set to make her first appearance in Bonnyville Provincial Court on August 17, 2021.