La Crête residents pitch in to help High Level evacuees

After spending close to a week out of their homes, residents of High Level and parts of Mackenzie County, Alta., still don't know when they'll be able to return.

A mandatory evacuation order has been in place since Monday because of the Chuckegg Creek fire, which now covers nearly 1,000 square kilometres, compared with 993 square kilometres on Friday.

Many of the evacuees are staying at an evacuation centre set up in La Crête, a town located southeast of High Level.

Trailers, which are normally used for work camps in the area, have been set up to give people privacy.

Despite the threat of the fire to their town, people are in good spirits and many of them are volunteering at the camp to stay busy.

"The people, you can tell that they're comfortable, they're happy," said Audrey Flett, an evacuee from High Level.

"There's no complaints on my side … I like the outdoors. So I'm doing the best I can just being here and being a helpful hand," she said.

Residents of La Crête have stepped up to help evacuees by volunteering to cook and clean at the evacuees camp.

Eva Friesen even dressed up as a clown to entertain the children who are staying there.

"Volunteers are just eager to help out in any way they can. We've had incredible support from businesses, individuals, organizations, churches, schools," Frisen said.

"There are whole families that help out in the kitchen, cleaning crews, doing laundry. You name it, it's being taken care of," she added.

About 5,000 people have been evacuated from the area. The province said on Wednesday that they should be prepared to be away from home longer than initially planned.

A firefighter extinguishes hotspots beside Highway 35 just south of the town of High Level. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Nearly 400 firefighters, 28 helicopters, and eight air tankers are fighting the wildfire that is burning within three kilometres of High Level.

It didn't make any moves toward the town on Saturday, but officials are watching weather conditions closely.

The east and north winds have been blowing the fire away from High Level, but wind direction is expected to change on Sunday.