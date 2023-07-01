Wildfire forces evacuations in Little Buffalo in northern Alberta

Roughly 450 people from a northern Alberta hamlet remained out of their homes Saturday after a rapidly growing wildfire prompted a mandatory evacuation order a day earlier.

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council instructed residents of Little Buffalo to leave late Friday evening.

Little Buffalo, nearly 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, is part of the Lubicon Lake Band, whose chief said on Saturday that about 450 members had fled their homes.

"There's so many fires," Chief Billy Joe Laboucan told CBC News. "They haven't been able to put out the fires just south of us here, and every time it starts drying up, the hot spots flare up, wind picks it up, and there they go again."

Evacuees were asked to follow the directions of emergency responders and not to take cut lines or back roads to the evacuation zones to ensure they are not trapped if the fire changes direction.

Peace Regional RCMP had notified residents Friday the community was at risk because high winds were accelerating the growth of a wildfire.

Flames soon jumped the highway, cutting off access in the direction of Peace River, and the Mounties warned people to be prepared to evacuate toward the hamlet of Red Earth Creek with little to no notice.

Members of the RCMP and other emergency responders went door to door to notify residents of the evacuation.

Laboucan said the community was in the middle of the first day of their annual cultural camp on Friday, a gathering with traditional activities and workshops, when the wind a plume of smoke started rising nearby.

He and other officials started working to find transportation for elders and other people who might need help getting out ahead of the order to leave. Evacuees are now in hotels in several communities, including as far away as Slave Lake and Edmonton.

He said helicopters have been dropping water on the blaze throughout the day, but at one point the flames got dangerously close to his relatives' home just on the perimeter of the main community.

"Luckily we had two [machines] that were pushing these fire guards, so they went over there and cut a fire guard right around the house," Laboucan said. "That stopped it from burning."

The fire threatening Little Buffalo was discovered on Wednesday, and has been burning out of control about five kilometres away from the community, according to an Alberta Wildfire update.

As of Saturday evening, Alberta Wildfire's online dashboard says the fire is more than 90 hectares in size, and its cause remains under investigation.

Several communities south of Little Buffalo have been forced to evacuate since Alberta's extreme wildfire season took off.

Laboucan said he's hoping rain over the weekend will help quell the fire that's currently the biggest problem.