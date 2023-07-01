Wildfire forces evacuation order for Little Buffalo in northern Alberta

A rapidly growing wildfire prompted a mandatory evacuation order for a hamlet in northern Alberta late Friday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council instructed residents of Little Buffalo to leave immediately.

They are being asked to follow the directions of emergency responders, and are reminded not to take cut lines or back roads to the evacuation zones to ensure they are not trapped if the fire changes direction.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Peace Regional RCMP notified residents that the community was at risk because high winds were accelerating the growth of a wildfire.

Flames soon jumped the highway, cutting off access in the direction of Peace River, and the Mounties warned people to be prepared to evacuate toward Red Earth Creek with little to no notice.

RCMP and other emergency responders have been going door to door to notify residents of the evacuation.

The fire threatening Little Buffalo is burning out of control about five kilometres away from the community, according to an Alberta Wildfire update posted Saturday.

The online briefing on the Peace River Forest Area says the fire was discovered on Wednesday. According to Alberta Wildfire's online dashboard, the fire is more than 90 hectares in size as of Saturday evening, and its cause remains under investigation.

Little Buffalo is about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The community is part of the Lubicon Lake Band, and more than 400 people live there, according to Statistics Canada.