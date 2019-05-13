Wildfire risk prompts fire ban, off-highway vehicle restrictions in northern Alberta

Much of northern Alberta is under a fire ban due to increased wildfire risk, the provincial government announced Thursday evening.

The ban includes Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray and areas around High Level.

A ban on off-highway vehicles on public land is in effect for those areas, though there are exemptions for use on private land, or by emergency responders or Indigenous people.

Essential industry-related use of off-highway vehicles can be exempted with approval of a forest officer.

Fire permits have also been suspended in the affected areas.

Other municipalities currently have advisories or restrictions in place, including the towns of Athabasca, Bonnyville and Manning.

Full details on fire bans and advisories are available at albertafirebans.ca.