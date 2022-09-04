Wildfire in Jasper National Park grew nearly 4 times in size since Saturday morning: Parks Canada

A wildfire burning in Jasper National Park has grown nearly four times in size since Saturday morning, according to Parks Canada.

The fire on Chetamon Mountain, which ignited after a lightning strike on Sept. 1, has expanded to about 1,500 hectares as of Sunday morning, Parks Canada said on its Jasper National Park social media pages.

The fire was roughly 400 hectares yesterday.

Firefighters on the ground cannot access the fire, which is burning on the mountain's upper slopes. Parks Canada says wind pushed flames into the upper slopes of the Vine Creek valley Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, eight helicopters are flying over the fire to drop water on the flames; 77 Parks Canada firefighters and personnel, as well as other pilots and contractors, are working to prevent the fire from spreading to high-risk areas, the agency said.

Parks Canada said Saturday that it would have a national incident management team in place Sunday to assist with the response.

The agency's top priority Sunday is further protecting critical infrastructure and adding more helicopters to the suppression efforts. That includes protecting culturally significant sites, such as the Moberly Homestead, which is part of Métis history, it added.

The homestead, among other sites, is equipped with hose lines and sprinklers that will draw water from nearby sources if the fire gets closer to them.

The wildfire is burning north of Jasper, Alta., a municipality about 315 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Parks Canada says no communities are at risk, but it is advising Jasper residents to be prepared for a power outage, in case the community's power supply is damaged.

On Saturday, "specialized fire crews" had started making fire control lines to protect the community's electric power line. As of Sunday morning, the fire was about 400 metres from the power line, according to Parks Canada.

The Municipality of Jasper worked with ATCO and Parks Canada to prepare for the possibility of an outage, the municipality said in a wildfire update on its website Saturday evening.

That work included gathering equipment to ensure infrastructure, such as the wastewater treatment plant, hospital and water wells, could still operate, the update said.

No evacuation orders are in place, but Parks Canada closed Snaring and Celestine Lake Roads, as well as the surrounding areas, including nearby campgrounds, to ensure public safety during fire operations.

The agency also restricted aircraft take off and landing at the Jasper air strip, citing public safety.

Anyone who violates those orders could be fined up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.

It is sad to see the forest burn 🔥 in Jasper National Park. They are trying their darnedest to put it out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jasper?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jasper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fires</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfires</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alberta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sad</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/devastating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#devastating</a> #🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/2fDPetsOSt">pic.twitter.com/2fDPetsOSt</a> —@YEGHugo

Environment Canada issued another special air quality statement for the Jasper National Park area Sunday morning, because wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

People may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, the statement says, adding that children, seniors and those with heart or lung disease are particularly at-risk.

Environment Canada advises people in the area to consider taking precautions to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Most of Alberta is under fire advisories, restrictions or bans.