Another super-sized load set to hit Edmonton area highways this weekend

Another extra, extra wide load will be travelling the highways between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan this weekend.

The enormous de-ethanizer stripper tips the scales at 682-tonnes and stretches 63 metres in length — making it a touch shorter than the 800-tonne propylene-propane splitter that made a similar journey to the Industrial Heartland at the start of the month.

Third from right, Transportation Minister Brian Mason stands between representatives from Dacro Industries and Inter Pipeline, a petroleum transportation company. (Government of Alberta) The trek will take four days, from Jan. 19-22, and could cause traffic snarls along the way. The load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder, and at some points it will be travelling against the flow of traffic.

The stripper separates ethane from liquid natural gas. It will move along the following route: