Another super-sized load set to hit Edmonton area highways this weekend
Another extra, extra wide load will be travelling the highways between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan this weekend.
Weeks after heaviest load in Alberta highway history hit the streets, another set to move
The enormous de-ethanizer stripper tips the scales at 682-tonnes and stretches 63 metres in length — making it a touch shorter than the 800-tonne propylene-propane splitter that made a similar journey to the Industrial Heartland at the start of the month.
The trek will take four days, from Jan. 19-22, and could cause traffic snarls along the way. The load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder, and at some points it will be travelling against the flow of traffic.
The stripper separates ethane from liquid natural gas. It will move along the following route:
- Exit Dacro yard west of 93 Street on to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road continuing east to 75 Street
- South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off ramp
- East on Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive, southbound
- East on Highway 14; stage at Highways 14 and 21
- East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190
- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510
- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834
- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15
- Highway 15 west to Lamont
- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220
- North on Range Road 220 to final site