Man acquitted of murder in shooting outside Whyte Avenue nightclub

A 23-year-old man has been acquitted of murder in relation to a 2016 shooting outside of an Edmonton nightclub near Whyte Avenue.

Arman Dhillon was acquitted of murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm in the commission of the offence of aggravated assault.

The charges were laid after Amin Mohammed Abdullahi, 30, was shot several times on March 27, 2016, outside of the now-closed Tribute Lounge on 81st Avenue and 105th Street. Abdullahi, who went by the name Hamza Tyme, died in hospital hours later.

His brother, Bilal Abdullahi, was also shot that night, but didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

Amin Mohammed Abdullahhi was shot and killed outside of Tribute Lounge. (Supplied)

Dhillon was charged with first-degree murder but the prosecution was seeking a conviction for second-degree murder, as the evidence didn't point to planning or deliberation.

Friday's not-guilty decision came from Court of Queen's Bench Justice June Ross, who said the primary issue with the case was identifying if Dhillon was the shooter.

The decision summarized evidence presented by several witnesses during the seven-week trial, noting discrepancies that made way for reasonable doubt.

In the decision, Ross said there was a strong case that Dhillon was involved in an altercation outside of the club, which culminated in the shooting and involved multiple people.

She ultimately determined the evidence could not lead to the conclusion that he shot Abdullahi. Ross said it's clear other people were involved in the altercation, which happened on a busy street around 2:40 p.m., shortly after the club closed.

Police investigate the scene outside of the Tribute Lounge in 2016. (CBC Edmonton )

Defence lawyer Brian Beresh said the case was complicated.

"There were so many witnesses to an event that unfolded very quickly and without notice," he said. "And it was very difficult for the trial judge to sort through that evidence, to decide what evidence to rely upon, which witnesses were credible, and eventually decide what might have happened."

Arman Dhillon in a photo released by Edmonton police in 2016. (Supplied)

Dhillon turned himself in to Edmonton police after they issued a warrant for his arrest three days after the shooting. They released his photo to the public.

Beresh said the decision to release the photo targeted his client and contaminated the trial.

"It was a clear mistake by the police," he said. "I'm sure they now regret it."

Dhillon spent 17 months in custody before being released on bail last summer, Beresh said. The conditions of his release included house arrest and having to wear an ankle bracelet.

Beresh said Dhillon drove to Red Deer Friday afternoon to get the bracelet removed, and is now ready to move past the "nightmare."

"He's going to try to put this big mistake by the state behind him," Beresh said.