Why Jasper National Park isn't replacing some backcountry bridges after they're washed away

A trail that leads to a national historic site in Jasper National Park is cut off to hikers for most of the year due to a washed-out bridge.

Located about 15 kilometres from the trailhead for the Athabasca Pass Trail, the bridge that crossed Simon Creek was destroyed by ice in 2016.

It has yet to be replaced.

Fording the creek can be impassable at times of high water, according to Parks Canada.

The issue prompted Calgary engineer Trevor Willson to design a new bridge and submit his 108 page proposal to Parks Canada last December. Willson also got letters of support from three MPs and two MLAs but the proposal was rejected by Parks Canada.

"When we see such poorly maintained trails and bridges and campgrounds, it really needs to change. It's not acceptable to leave it that way," he said.

This wouldn't be the first time Willson has built a backcountry bridge as he has worked with the Alpine Club of Canada to restore old trails.

"People should be allowed to feel history, not just read about in textbooks, but actually go to the places where these important events happened," he said.

The Committee's Punch Bowl is a small lake on Athabasca Pass, straddling the Alberta-B.C. border, which drains into two oceans. It was named by George Simpson who was governor of the Hudson's Bay Company. He named the lake while traveling over the pass in 1824, in reference to the London Committee of the company. (Ben Nearingburg)

Former fur trade route

The Athabasca Pass Trail follows the path, surveyor David Thompson took in 1811 to get through the Rockies. It later became an important fur trade route for accessing the Pacific Coast. The pass itself is located on the Alberta-B.C. border and became a national historic site in 1971.

Over the last half century, backcountry infrastructure has deteriorated in Jasper National Park, according to Brian Patton, author of The Canadian Rockies Trail Guide.

"There were bridges everywhere. We seldom got our feet wet when we were measuring trails back in the '70s and '80s," he said.

The suspension bridge across Blue Creek on the North Boundary Trail in 1976. The bridge has been gone for over a decade. Backpackers are now required to wade across. (Brian Patton )

A suspension bridge washed away on the Fortress Lake trail in 2014 and multiple bridges are missing on the North and South Boundary Trails.

There are fewer trails in Jasper now than there were 50 years ago, said Patton.

Data from Parks Canada suggests there is only a slight increase of backcountry users now compared to a peak in 1978.

On average, less than one per cent of visitors venture into the backcountry, according to Parks Canada.

Over troubled water

Willson's bridge is different from traditional structures built by Parks Canada. For one, it's made from fibreglass instead of locally cut lumber, which he said will make it longer lasting

He also secured $250,000 for the project from a donor, along with another $50,000 in donations, all of which he said will cover the bridge's construction and future maintenance.

It isn't just hikers who are frustrated with deteriorating backcountry infrastructure. Jasper National Park has a rich history of outfitting, as early visitors to the park used horses and wardens patrolled it on horseback.

Tania Millen crossing the Smoky River on the North Boundary Trail in Jasper National Park. Millen has travelled many of the trails in Jasper by horse. (Jane Dyck)

Tania Millen has travelled much of Jasper's trails on a horse but said it's becoming increasingly difficult due to missing bridges and overgrown trails.

"I can always imagine all those hoof prints and footprints on the trails before me," she said.

"But we're really losing that information, we're losing that history."

In April, the Alberta Equestrian Federation, which represents 18,000 horse owners and riders in the province, sent a letter to Jasper National Park, urging Parks Canada to better maintain trails.

The North Boundary was a priority as it is the longest continual trail in the mountain parks at almost 200 kilometres.

Making trails more accessible, the letter states, would help provide more alternatives for backcountry use as it can be very difficult to obtain permits on the most popular trails, like the Skyline, Brazeau and Tonquin Valley.

Management goals

While Parks Canada acknowledges the importance of the Athabasca Pass Trail, it isn't just about money.

"It's also in an area that we consider to be wilderness and where we don't want to encourage large numbers of visitors," said Alan Fehr, superintendent of Jasper National Park.

"That's partly because of things like caribou, wolves, grizzly bears and wolverines."

There is also hesitation to take on more infrastructure, he said, as the park looks after 1,100 kilometres of trail and approximately 300 backcountry bridges.

"Some people would say 'well they're giving you free money,'" he said. "Well, there's never free money because there's always the operations and maintenance."

Fehr pointed to the park's current management plan, which was developed with Canadians' input, and its goal of maintaining large wilderness areas, which must be balanced with recreational use.

He also notes some old trails were built at a time with less environmental concerns and pass through ecologically sensitive areas.

Currently, there are no plans to replace the bridge over Simon Creek, Fehr said.

However, as backcountry users continue to increase, he said, Parks Canada may have to improve some trails to handle the uptick, like the Great Divide Trail between Alberta and B.C.

"It's not a black and white science."