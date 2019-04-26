Who will make the cut? A guide to who Jason Kenney might choose for his cabinet

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney will be sworn in as Alberta's 18th premier on Tuesday and will reveal the members of his cabinet in a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.

Albertans on April 16 elected 63 United Conservative MLAs to the 87-seat assembly. The members of Kenney's cabinet will help lead the government for the next four years.

Cabinet building is a tricky process. Kenney has to consider many factors, such as regional representation and a need for women and people of colour to be at the table.

The UCP dominated in Calgary and in areas outside the two major cities on election night. But only one candidate was able to break the NDP's near-sweep of Edmonton. There are 14 women in the UCP caucus.

With a large number of candidates to choose from, there is a good possibility that veterans of the last legislative assembly may not get the call.

Here are some people who may get calls from Kenney over the next few days.

Leela Aheer

The Chestermere-Strathmore MLA-elect was deputy leader when the UCP was Alberta's official Opposition, and could be named deputy premier. Aheer was education critic in the Wildrose caucus. Her capability and socially moderate views may vault her into the challenging education portfolio. The UCP intends to proclaim the Education Act passed by the Progressive Conservatives in 2014. That would remove the Bill 24 provisions passed by the NDP that prohibited schools from notifying parents if their children join gay-straight alliances.

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA-elect Leela Aheer introduced premier-designate Jason Kenney at a UCP caucus meeting on Friday. Aheer will likely be named to Kenney's cabinet (Rod Muldaner/CBC )

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said a new education minister will have to deal with immediate issues, such as hiring teachers for next year, so it would be helpful to Kenney to appoint someone familiar with the issues, like Aheer or Adriana Lagrange, the MLA-elect in Red Deer-North, who is a former Catholic school board trustee and president of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees Association.

"There would be less time spent establishing those relationships and we could get straight to work," Jeffery said.

Doug Schweitzer

The Calgary lawyer came third in the 2017 UCP leadership race won by Jason Kenney. In the April 16 election, Schweitzer defeated popular Alberta Party incumbent Greg Clark in Calgary-Elbow. Many think Schweitzer could get the nod to be Kenney's finance minister.

Doug Schweitzer, the UCP's MLA-elect in Calgary-Elbow, is considered a prime candidate for Kenney's cabinet. (Michelle Bellefontaine/CBC)

Sonya Savage

The UCP has touted Savage as a star candidate since she won the party's nomination in Calgary-North West. Now that she is the MLA-elect, the Calgary lawyer is a likely choice to take on the energy portfolio. Savage has a master of laws in environment and energy and has worked in senior positions with Enbridge and the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association.

"You serve at the pleasure of the premier-elect and I'll be happy to serve in any capacity," Savage said on Wednesday. "First and foremost is to represent the people who elected you."

Sonya Savage is considered a sure bet to be named to Jason Kenney's cabinet. (Michelle Bellefontaine/CBC )

Kaycee Madu

The MLA-elect for Edmonton-South West is the UCP's only representative in Alberta's capital and is considered a sure bet for cabinet. A lawyer originally from Nigeria, Madu could be Kenney's pick as minister of justice and solicitor general.

Kaycee Madu is the only UCP candidate to be elected in the city of Edmonton. (kayceemaduucp.ca)

Ric McIver

The veteran MLA is the only caucus member to have previously served on a provincial cabinet. McIver is a former Progressive Conservative transportation and infrastructure minister. The former Calgary alderman could be picked for the municipal affairs portfolio.

Barry Morishita, mayor of Brooks and president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, said it's helpful to have someone with a municipal background. But he said attitude is more important.

"I think they need to be open to new ways of defining the partnership and municipalities and how we can better do our job together," Morishita said.

Nathan Cooper

The Old-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA-elect served as opposition house leader in the Wildrose and was interim leader of the UCP in the period between the unity vote in July 2017 and Kenney's leadership win three months later. Cooper is a popular, friendly presence at the legislature and his in-depth knowledge of parliamentary procedure has led many to speculate that he could be a candidate for Speaker. Of course, that would depend on whether he gets the call from Kenney to serve on cabinet first.

Nathan Cooper was elected for a second term as the MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills last week. (Michelle Bellefontaine/CBC )

Mike Ellis

The former Calgary police sergeant has been a capable performer in the Alberta legislature since he was first elected as a Progressive Conservative in a fall 2014 byelection. The MLA-elect for Calgary-West was able to get a private members bill to restrict pill presses used to make illegal drugs like fentanyl passed into law. Along with McIver, Ellis pushed the NDP government to make changes to child welfare legislation after a four-year old named Serenity died of catastrophic injuries while in kinship care.

Rajan Sawhney

The MLA-elect for Calgary-North East could be one of the rookies who makes it to cabinet. Sawhney has an MBA and 20 years of experience in the oilpatch. She was most recently the vice-president of business development for a Calgary oil and gas company.

Jason Nixon

The Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA-elect supported Kenney during his leadership bid, and became house leader shortly after Kenney won his bid. Nixon was also Kenney's backup for announcements during the recent campaign. It will be surprising if he isn't tapped for a cabinet post.

Laila Goodridge

The UCP's representative for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche was first elected in a 2017 byelection to fill the seat vacated by former Wildrose Leader Brian Jean. Prior to her election, the fluently bilingual Goodridge worked in political positions in Ottawa and Edmonton.

Laila Goodridge easily won in Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche over the NDP’s Jane Stroud. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Nate Horner

He is a rancher and a member of a storied Alberta political family (his grandfather was former federal MP Jack Horner, and he is related to former Alberta deputy premier Doug Horner). Elected as the MLA for Drumheller-Stettler on April 16, Horner holds an agriculture degree from the University of Lethbridge and an agricultural business diploma for Olds College. That could make him Kenney's pick for agriculture minister.

Travis Toews

The MLA-elect from Grande Prairie-Wapiti is an accountant who owns a cattle ranch and oilfield environmental services company with his wife. He was the subject of a Press Progress story during the election that highlighted his role on the board of a Bible college that bans yoga and gay sex on campus.