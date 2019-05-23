12 injured in Edmonton school bus crash

Twelve people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a school bus crashed into a retaining wall on Whitemud Drive.

The driver of the Golden Arrow school bus and 11 children are in hospital and listed in stable condition, said Kerry Williamson, spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

Two children suffered broken bones, Williamson said.

A total of 23 children were on the bus. The uninjured children were transported to their schools, police said.

A school bus crashed into a retaining wall in the city's southwest Thursday morning.

An EMS bus, used to transport multiple patients, was used to take the children to the Stollery Children's Hospital and the driver to University Hospital, said Chris Chantler, EMS operations supervisor.

"This is exactly why we have it," Chantler said. "With this many patients it can tax resources very quickly. The bus is a great resource that we have to be able to transport a number of patients with less severe injuries at one time."

In a crash such as this involving many children there is an "emotional challenge" for emergency personnel, Chantler said.

The children were being driven to Meadowlark, Rio Terrace and Lynnwood schools, Edmonton Public Schools said in a statement.

"Transportation safety personnel from Edmonton Public Schools and Golden Arrow are on site," the statement said. "Parents of the children involved are being contacted directly."

The children were not a field trip, said Megan Normandeau, spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools.

Fire rescue crews, EMS and police were called to the crash west on the Whitemud near the 149th Street exit around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic on the route is down to two lanes.