Edmonton police investigation shuts down section of Whitemud Drive

A section of Whitemud Drive eastbound was shut down Thursday morning after what Edmonton police have described as a "traffic incident."

In a statement issued shortly before 4 a.m. MT, police said Whitemud eastbound from 34th Street to Anthony Henday Drive was closed to traffic because of a police investigation. The closure was expected to last several hours.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was "being consulted," police said.

ASIRT, a civilian agency, investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Police are expected to provide more details on the investigation later this morning.